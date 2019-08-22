Services
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Tonaquint Cremation Gardens
177 South Dixie Drive
St. George, UT
Christine Ruth (Brisbin) Jarvis


1951 - 2019
Christine Ruth (Brisbin) Jarvis Obituary
Christine Ruth (Brisbin) Jarvis

St. George - Christine Ruth (Brisbin) Jarvis passed away the morning of August 15, 2019 at the age of 67 doing one of the things she loved, vacationing.

Christine was born in Roosevelt, Utah on October 29, 1951. She graduated from the University of Utah in 1987 with her doctorate of Jurisprudence degree.

Christine was married to Jim Jarvis on February 15, 2014.

Christine loved her grandkids, loved reading, and she loved to travel. She is survived by her loving husband of 5 years, Jim Jarvis; son, David Benson (Cara); step daughter, Kaelacey Jarvis; and her three sisters Billie Jean Nelson (Brant), Judith Bartlett (Charles), and Linda Nielsen (Keith).

Christine was a big fan of the arts, In Lieu of flowers, donations may be given to:

Utah Shakespeare Festival

Development Office

351 W. Center Street

Cedar City, UT 84720

Services will be held at:

Tonaquint Cremation Gardens

177 South Dixie Drive

St. George, Utah

10:00 am, Saturday Morning August 24, 2019.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Aug. 22, 2019
