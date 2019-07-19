Christopher Hale Gray



Salt Lake City - Christopher Gray passed away at the age 26 on Monday July 15, 2019. He was born January 23, 1993 in Lander, Wyoming.



Christopher was an Eagle Scout. He loved debate and participated in the State Championships in High School. He graduated from Woods Cross High School in 2011.



Christopher was intelligent, energetic, and artistic, with a quick smile and a love of laughter. He was optimistic and up for any adventure. He loved drawing, writing, cooking and travel. He had a big heart and was always willing to help others.



Christopher is survived by his father and mother, Steve and Rachel Gray; his two brothers: Nicholas and Patrick; and grandparents: Laurence and Alice Gee, and Helen Gray. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Robert Mack Gray Sr.



Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah. Loved ones and friends may call from 9:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. prior to the services. Interment will be in Tonaquint Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings. Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on July 19, 2019