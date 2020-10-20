Christopher Hill



Washington - Christopher Lynn Hill, age 72, was welcomed by his Heavenly Father, on October 6, 2020, surrounded by his family. Chris was born December 23, 1947 in Los Angeles, California, to Willard Joseph Hill and Ruth Louise Jensen



Hill. Chris grew up in Tarzana California. In 1967, he served a mission to Argentina for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. On July 1, 1969 he met the love of his life, Elizabeth Ann Birdsall. They were married on October 18, 1969 in the Los Angeles Temple. They were blessed with two beautiful daughters, Valerie and Jennifer, who Chris cherished very much. He loved his family and was the best husband and father. He was a great example of strength, love and patience. No one had a better attitude than his as he dealt with so much physical pain throughout his childhood and adult life due to having polio as a child. Chris and Liz have eight beautiful grandchildren and one great granddaughter. Chris worked for ZCMI for 15 years as a mechanical engineer. Later he worked in the heating and Air conditioning department for Davis School District. He was mechanically gifted and could fix anything. Throughout his life he served as a faithful servant of the Lord. He had many church callings that included Gospel Doctrine teacher, Cub Scout leader and callings in the bishopric. Chris had many hobbies. He was always young at heart. He collected toys of every kind that he had in his youth: RC planes, toy trains, RC cars, gumball machines, butterflies, kites, fireworks, balloons, erector sets, marbles, toy tops and 1 million other toys and things. He was also known as the "Balloon Man" for many years. He loved to embellish parties and blow up a balloon for any child in the neighborhood that came by. He is survived by his eternal wife of 51 years, Liz, his children: Valerie Bowen (Elmer) and Jennifer Milne (Brandon); Siblings: Colette Thompson, Jonathon Hill, Dwight Muse (step brother) and Moneta Allen (step mother). He is also survived by his grandchildren: Brock, Serena, Laurel, Wendy, Shaylee, Madison, Judd, Brinley and his great granddaughter, Everlee. His parents precede him in death: Willard J. Hill and Ruth L. Jensen Hill. Funeral services will be held Friday, October 16, 2020. A viewing will be held from 9:30-10:30 AM. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM at the Washington Fields 11th Ward Chapel, 1867 S. Washington Fields Rd. Washington, Utah. Internment will follow at the Washington City Cemetery.









