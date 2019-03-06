Christopher Karl Marshall



St. George - Christopher Karl Marshall, age 48, died Thursday, February 28, 2019 in St. George, Utah. He was born on April 7, 1970 in St. George to Melvin Karl and Sandra Lee Gaw Marshall. On October 8, 1998 he married Chrisie Bundy in St. George. He had one daughter that he shared with Chrisie and four step children. They were later divorced.



Chris grew up in Logandale, NV where he graduated from Moapa Valley High School. As a child, he loved working on the farm with his grandpa. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Dominican Republic. He resided in St. George throughout his adult life. He worked as a car salesman and later as a finance officer in the auto industry. Chris enjoyed camping, golfing, fishing and shooting. He will be remembered for his gentle, soft hearted, and funny nature. Chris was always easy to be around.



Survivors include his daughter, Sierra Marshall of St. George; step children: Brody Flint of Anchorage, AK; Kaysha (BJ) Frehner of Hurricane, UT; Tayona (Maxwell) Miller of Kansas, City, MO; Amberlyn Flint of Las Vegas, NV; six grandchildren; mother, Sandra Marshall of St. George; one brother and four sisters: Kimberly (Shawn) Heaton of Bedford, TX; Jeffrey of Alexandria, VA; Rebekah (Brian) Copley of Las Vegas, NV; Leanna (Chris) Leavitt of Boulder City, NV and Courtney (Ben) Nielsen of Eagle Mountain, UT.



Funeral services will be Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. (MST) at the Metcalf Mortuary Chapel, 288 W. St. George Blvd., St. George, UT. Visitation will be from 9:30 -10:30 a.m. prior to services at the chapel. Interment will be in the Logandale Cemetery, Logandale, NV at 1 p.m. (PST).



