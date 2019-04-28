|
Christopher Olson
Cedar City - Christopher Carl Olson our beloved father and grandfather passed away April 20, 2019 at the age of 66, surrounded by friends and family. Chris is preceded in death by his wife and soulmate Alice (Ali) Rourke Olson. He is survived by his sons Mathew and Michael and grandchildren Tyler, Kaylee and Coral.
Chris was the only child of Lt. Col. Walter Ive Olson and Janice Merryweather. He was born November 16, 1952. Chris was raised in Cedar City, Utah, relocating to San Diego, California for 15. He spent the next 25 years living in St. Augustine, Florida, Marysvale, Utah and returning to his home town of Cedar City.
Chris could build or fix anything, he loved the outdoors and hanging out with friends. He will be missed by so many whose lives he touched, family, friends and neighbors who enjoyed his company and amazing personality.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:30 am at the Cedar City LDS meeting house, 256 S 900 W.
A celebration of life gathering will be held at his home in Cedar City at 3pm for family, friends and neighbors to share memories and stories, food and drinks will be served.
Online condolences can be sent to wwwaffordablefuneralservices.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Apr. 28, 2019