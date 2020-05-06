|
|
Christopher Ryan Palmer
St George - Christopher Ryan Palmer, of St. George, Utah, passed away on May 4, 2020. In his memory, services will be held at Hughes Mortuary (1037 E 700 S, St. George, Utah) on Saturday, May 9, 2020, beginning with a viewing from 1:00-2:30 pm, followed by a service from 3:00-4:00 pm, and a graveside ceremony at 4:30 pm at Tonaquint Cemetery (1777 S. Dixie Dr, St George, Utah ). Chris was a treasured husband, father, son, brother and uncle to his family. He is survived by his wife, Christina Lea (Griffith); his children, Weston, Cade, Tanner, Tayton, and Cohlee; his parents, Dennis and Barbara Palmer; and three brothers and two sisters. His full obituary will be posted on the Memorial page.
Please visit www.Hughesmortuary.com for a complete obituary and to sign the guestbook.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from May 6 to May 7, 2020