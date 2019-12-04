|
Clara Elizabeth Cope
Springdale, UT - Clara Elizabeth Ruesch Cope, age 94 (1925 - 2019) of Springdale, Utah passed away on December 2, 2019, in St. George, Utah. She was the daughter of Howard and Susan Crawford Ruesch. Clara was born September 20, 1925 in her grandmother's home in Oak Creek in what is now Zion National Park, the second of 10 children.
Clara grew up in Springdale and East Zion. She graduated from Hurricane High School in 1943 and spent the next several years working and traveling to a California, Wyoming, Oklahoma, and Texas working and assisting relatives. In 1945 she went back to Zion and met Grant Cope. She and Grant were married May 3, 1946 in St. George LDS Temple. Clara and Grant had 7 children, Claire Linn (Roger) Ellis of Coarsegold CA, Bryan (proceeded her April 10, 2002), Loya "Llew" Marie Warnick of Springdale UT, Vicki Vaun (Jonathan) Heaton of Enoch UT, Fay Janette (preceded her on May 9th 2015), Francis "Frank" Terry (Jill) Cope-Blumenthal of Cortez Co, and Darren (Penny) Marti of Virgin UT. They moved to Ketchum, Idaho and worked for many years for Union Pacific Corporation at Sun Valley Challenger Inn. They returned to Zion National Park in 1966. For the next 20 years, Clara worked at Zion Lodge as a baker, postal worker and housekeeper. Clara was a talented baker, quilter, painter, gardener and a beloved matriarch. She was devoted to her faith in the LDS Church throughout her life.
Clara is survived by: her 7 children; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-children; 1 great-great child; and siblings, Jesse Lee, Karen Oldroyd and William Rulon Ruesch. She was preceded in death by her husband Grant on April 23, 1988; parents and 6 siblings.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Springdale Jolley Gifford Cemetery, in Springdale, Utah.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in Clara's name to Primary Children's or .
