|
|
Clara Jones Wilkins
St. George - Clara Jones Wilkins passed away peacefully on Nov 16, 2019 at the age of 87. She was born on July 22, 1932 in LaVerkin, UT to Ella Duncan Jones and Whitney Jones. She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Venice Murphy; brothers: Whitney, Marlowe and Gaylen Jones. She married Cody Lamond Wilkins on Nov. 27, 1950 in LaVerkin, UT and was sealed in the St. George Temple in 1960.
Clara was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints all her life. She held various calling in the Primary, Sunday School, MIA, and Relief Society. She was also a member of the West Jordan Chapter of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. She worked many years in the Clark County school lunch in Henderson, NV and worked many years as the neighborhood Avon lady. In high school she was the Peach Days Queen.
Clara loved to travel with her best friend and eternal companion, Cody. She was loved by all who knew her, even to the end of this life.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Cody; sons: Kelly (Chris) and Floyd (Lisa); daughters: Wendy (Kent), Phyllis, and Ruth (Craig); 15 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Foster Hills Ward Chapel, 259 N. Mall Drive, St George, UT. Visitations will be held Friday, November 22nd from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd, St. George, UT and prior to services from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the church. Interment will be at the LaVerkin Cemetery.
A family dinner will be provided back at the church immediately following the burial.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences and funeral listings.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019