Clarissa Staples Davis



Clarissa was born February 13, 1939 in Fillmore, Utah to Owen C. and Melba W. Staples. She passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at home in Kanosh, Utah after a prolonged illness at age 81.



She graduated from Millard High School, class of 1957.



She married Paul M. Davis on September 6, 1957 in the Salt Lake temple. Her employment included teaching and raising four busy boys in addition to working at Deseret Book in Salt Lake City.



Clarissa and Paul moved to Cedar City, Ut. in 1973 where she went to work for the nursing department at Southern Utah State College (now SUU) for many years and ultimately retired. After her retirement, they built a house and moved back to her hometown of Kanosh in 1999.



Her hobbies and interests included cooking and baking which she loved to share with family, friends and acquaintances. She enjoyed gardening and sharing the fruits of her labors. One of her real passions was beautiful flowers. She painstakingly selected and planted a variety of flowers wherever she lived. Even as her health began to fail, she would push herself to make sure the yard was adorned with beautiful flowers. She was always interested to visit with her kids and grandkids as they traveled through the area or she and Paul were traveling around. After moving to Kanosh, she took up painting which she worked at diligently. She shared her completed paintings with family and friends.



She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and had an unshakeable testimony of the savior Jesus Christ and his divine mission. She held numerous callings. Her favorites included working with the young women of the church and teaching in the Relief Society. She and Paul served several missions that included two separate periods at Willie Sixth Crossing, Wyoming and a mission to Adam-ondi-Ahman, Missouri.



Clarissa was preceded in death by her parents, siblings DeVere, Alton, Renan, Rhea, Mark, Milton and Donna. She also lost a grandson, Kasey Davis.



She is survived by her husband Paul; sons Rick (Nadine) St. George, Ut., Kent (Samantha) Richfield, Ut., Todd (Cindy) St. George, Ut. and Scott (Tami), St. George, Ut. Siblings, David Staples, Janet Evans and Kathleen Benyon. Fourteen grandchildren and Twelve great-grandchildren.



A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, 10:00 AM at the Kanosh Cemetery.



The family asks that in lieu of flowers you share a short memory of Clarissa on a card. A collection basket will be provided at the service for you to deposit your thoughts.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store