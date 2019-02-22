|
Clark Allen Campbell
Hurricane - Clark Allen Campbell passed away at his home in Hurricane, Utah February 20, 2019, at the age of 90, surrounded by his loving wife and family.
Clark was born December 8, 1928 in Hurricane, Utah to Joseph Allen and Lovinia Campbell. He was the youngest of nine children. He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings and a son-in-law.
Clark is survived by his wife Bonnie of 68 years, and his seven children. Carolee (Leon) Gay, Shanna (Gordon) Holt, Janet (John) Cooper, David (Debbie) Campbell, Tina (Kelly) Lundeen, Tami (Brian) Chandler, and Shirlyn (Brian) Jocelyn and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Clark married the love of his life, Bonnie Ballard on August 22, 1950 in the St. George Temple.
Clark was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various capacities there. He served in the young men's program, as a bishop's counselor, and as a bishop. He and Bonnie also served for seven years as facilitators in the 12-step program for the church and in various other callings.
Clark was a contractor by trade and built many houses in the Hurricane area and surrounding communities. He served in many civic capacities. He was on the city council for 14 years, served five years on the Hurricane City Planning Commission and four years as mayor.
Clark was known for his generosity. He lived by his motto of "if you always give, you'll always have it to give." One of his favorite things he loved to do was helping and giving to others. Many times, after getting his paycheck and paying his bills and tithing he would take the leftover money and go to the grocery store and wait on the bench so he could quietly slip a $100 bill into unsuspecting hands of someone in need.
Clark loved hunting, building houses, riding horses, a good joke and spending time with his family. His wife and family were his greatest joys.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meeting house located at 274 S. 100 W. in Hurricane, Utah. A viewing will be held at the same location on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 6:30-8:00 pm. There will also be a viewing held prior to the service on Saturday from 9:30-10:30 am.
The family would like to express thanks to the nurses, doctors and staff at Encompass Health for their kindness and service during this time.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Feb. 22, 2019