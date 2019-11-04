|
|
Clark Arthur Ray
Washington - Clark Arthur Ray 79, died November 3, 2019 peacefully at his home in Washington, Utah. He was born February 28, 1940 in Provo, Utah to Leonard Ray and Verma Willden. Clark married Karan Hawkins Ray in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 30, 1966 and they were sealed for time and eternity in the St. George Utah Temple on March 12, 1988.
Clark was raised in Caliente, Nevada. He studied at the College of Southern Utah in Cedar City, Utah. He was drafted into the Army in July 1963. Clark worked at Nevada Power for 35 years. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He served as ward clerk, temple worker, and many years in the scouting program. Clark loved his wife Karan and his family.
Clark is survived by his wife Karen Hawkins Ray, his children: Charlene Hatch (Mike), Jeffery Ray (Kristal), Diana Stanley (Kenneth), and Robert Ray (Crystal), 17 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and his siblings: Joy McDonald, Mary Nunley, Lawrence Ray, Richard Ray, and Marie McBride.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00am at the LDS Chapel located at 3167 E. 1140 S., Washington, Utah 84780. A viewing will be prior to services from 10:00-10:45am at the same location. Interment will be at the Washington Utah City Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of McMillan Mortuary. Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019