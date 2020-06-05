Claudine Saville
St. George - On June 3, 2020, the Heavens opened, and Claudine was embraced by her son Jeremie and her French family.
Claudine was born July 22, 1942 to Andre and Berthe Mariel in Lille, France. The only daughter with five older brothers. In 1964, Claudine came to the United States after an invitation from her missionary friend Rowena Bowers. Claudine became a part of their family. She loved them, they loved her and she loved America.
Claudine met Bryant Saville and were married on June 4, 1965 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. They were married for 55 years.
Claudine and Bryant were blessed with three children. Claudette, Robin (Nicole), Jeremie (Cori). They have nine grandchildren. Sebastien (Kenzie), Alex, Geoffrey (Cassie), Scarlett (Aaron), Harrison (Courtney), Roseanna, Jeremie Jr, Phoenix and Amelia. Claudine and Bryant also have six great grandchildren that are the cutest, sweetest little angels! Maybelle, Violet, Jude, Maximus, James, and Mayzie. She loved and cared for each of them with all her heart. They were the greatest joy in her life.
Claudine worked with her husband Bryant for fifty years at Saville Furniture. She loved the work and those she worked with. She also loved the many customers. She created thousands of pieces of furniture and pillows that were works of art.
She was unique in that she had such a sweet spirit and was so honest. She never thought about herself. Claudine always put the welfare of others before her own, especially her husband, her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Claudine has so many friends and her sweet spirit endeared her to many. She never lost her cute French accent. She loved to knit and made so many beautiful pieces that she would give away to family and friends.
She battled cancer for three and a half years. She was so brave and never gave up. She passed away while her loving husband held her, telling her he loved her forever.
Funeral services will take place Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 2:00pm at the Bloomington 5th Ward Chapel on 200 West Brigham Road., St. George, Utah 84790. A viewing will be prior to services from 1:00-145 PM at the same location.
Claudine and Bryant were blessed to be a part of the Bloomington 5th Ward family. They showed such care and love the last few years of Claudine's life. Thank you to all of you!
Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com
Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.