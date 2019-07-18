|
Cleone Cripps Hirschi
Las Vegas - Cleone Cripps Hirschi, age 91, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at her home in Las Vegas, Nevada. She was born in Cedar City, Utah, on August 30, 1927, to Clarence Andy and Mabel Dover Cripps. The third of nine children.
She married LaVar Hirschi on October 9, 1945, in the Salt Lake City Temple. They were blessed with 2 sons and 3 daughters.
Cleone and LaVar planned and build 5 homes in Cedar City and 4 in Las Vegas. She worked right alongside him helping with everything from concrete to painting.
Cleone dedicated her life to serving her family and friends. Her meticulously hand sewn quilts are cherished by children and grandchildren, and her pecan rolls were the best part of Christmas.
A faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she many hours of service in the relief society making lifelong friends in the process. She was proud of her pioneer heritage and was a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers.
No matter what challenges came her way, she overcame them with great courage and determination. Her example in the latter part of her life will always be a source of strength to all those who know and love her.
Cleone was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, LaVar; infant daughter, Kim; brothers, Chester, Keith, Bruce and Gary Cripps; sister, Lois Hulet. She is survived by her children, KayLynn (Ronald) Tibbitts, Cherry (Gary) Terry, Bruce (Vickie) Hirschi, Bill (Amy) Hirschi; 21 grandchildren and 61 great-grandchildren; brothers, Richard and Brent Cripps; and sister, LaRue Bleak.
Funeral services will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. (NV time) at the Lindell Chapel, 2245 S. Lindell, Las Vegas, NV. There will be a viewing Friday prior to services from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at the Chapel. Interment will take place Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. (UT time) at the Cedar City Cemetery, 685 N. Main, Cedar City, UT.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from July 18 to July 19, 2019