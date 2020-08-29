Cleone Robb DaltonCedar City - Cleone Robb Dalton was born December 9, 1936 in Cedar City, Utah Cleone passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 at her daughter's home in Cedar City, Utah surrounded by family. Cleone's parents were Nephi Clark Robb and Nina Lang. Cleone was the third child of four sisters and one brother, Esther, Jean, Phyllis and brother Larry. Cleone grew up in Paragonah, Utah. She attended school in Parowan.Cleone attended the Southern Utah State College and received a bachelor's degree. Cleone worked in the Iron County School District for 17 years. She taught resource at North Elementary, Cedar High School and Parowan. Cleone loved children and was blessed with nine. She has 30 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren and has several great-great grandchildren.Cleone Robb married Thomas Kelly Dalton on March 31, 1956. The marriage was solemnized in Saint George Temple May 26, 1964. Cleone had a daughter, Terrie, by a previous marriage and came as a ready-made family. Together they had 8 additional children; Carlene (David) Holm, Michael Kelly Dalton, Thomas Lee (Lynette) Dalton, Randall Clark (Diane) Dalton, David Ryan (Jamie) Dalton, Marie Louise Dalton Rhodes, Robert Carlyle (Rain) Dalton,Cleone is preceded in death by her Parents, siblings Esther, Jean, Phillis and Larry, children Terrie Dalrymple, and Richard Dalton, granddaughter Stacia Kylene Holm Sheffer. Cleone was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many callings. Cleone will be missed by her family and friends.Funeral services were held 29 August 2020 at 11:00 am at Southern Utah Mortuary.Attendance was limited due to the Covid-19.Interment was in the Cedar City Cemetery after the funeral services.We appreciate the kind, loving care provided by the nurses from Encompass Home Health and Hospice.Arrangements are made under the direction Southern Utah Mortuary.