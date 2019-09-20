|
Cleora LeBaron Covington
St. George, Utah - Our Beloved mother, Cleora LeBaron Covington, 91, passed away on September 17, 2019 in St. George, Utah. She was born May 3, 1928 in Colonia Juarez, Mexico, the second daughter of Grover Cleveland and Alice Johnson LeBaron. In 1940 the family moved to Hurricane. There she met her sweetheart, Delbert Ross Covington and they faithfully corresponded with each other while he served his country in World War II. Upon his return they were married in the St. George LDS Temple on March 28, 1946. Together they raised seven children and were proud of their large posterity. They were married for over 67 years before Delbert's passing in 2014.
In 1964 she and Delbert, along with their growing family, accepted the call to serve a work mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Alberta, Canada and Missoula, Montana, where Delbert supervised the building of beautiful chapels.
Cleora's greatest joy was her family. She loved them and served them with all her heart. She made quilts for all her grandchildren and enjoyed sewing for them. She had an extensive knowledge of herbs and used it to help many people. She enjoyed traveling and dancing all over the world with the Prime Time Performers and clogged with Polly Stirland's group until she was in her 80's. She served faithfully in the Church and was a Temple ordinance worker. She loved reading the scriptures and she loved her Heavenly Father.
She is survived by her children: Marsha (Gary) Wells; Kathy (Rex) Tobler; Kelly (Margene) Covington; David (Parlena) Covington; Vance (Connie) Covington; Lonnie (Sue) Covington; Susan (Brent) Lamoreaux; 33 grandchildren; 88 great-grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Delbert; two grandchildren, Hilary Tobler and Brandon Covington; Sisters Evelyn Leany, Melba LeBaron and brother, Cleon LeBaron.
We give a heartfelt and very special thanks to the Southgate Senior Living and Integrated Senior Care Hospice of St. George and their many caregivers who gave love and endless acts of service to our mother for almost three years.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the Hurricane, Utah 9th Ward Chapel, 274 S. 100 W. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 9-10:45 a.m. Interment will be in the Hurricane City Cemetery.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Sept. 20, 2019