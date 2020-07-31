Clifford William Anker
Keller, TX - Clifford William Anker, 73, Passed away unexpectedly Sunday July 26, 2020 in
Keller TX. Clifford was born July 8, 1947 in Cedar City UT to Raymond E and Mary L Anker. He was the eldest of three children. Clifford grew up in Cedar where he enjoyed the outdoors, participated in Boy Scouts where he achieved his Eagle Scout, he attended two World Boy Scout Jamborees. He worked for his Grandmother and parents at Cedar Laundry & Cleaning. He graduated from Cedar High School and received his BS degree in Business Administration and Computer Science from Collage of Southern Utah now Southern Utah University. After collage he worked for JC Penny in Salt Lake City, UT where he and his first wife Charlene Burton (later divorced) lived with their two daughters Danelle and Melaina.
In 1970 Cliff was drafted into the US Army during the Vietnam War where he served as a specialist for the Hawk Missile Battalion in Seoul South Korea. He was honored by the military with the National Defense Service medal and the Armed Forces Expeditionary medal.
Clifford was residing in Keller, TX with his wife of 40 years Ann Anker. He has enjoyed life in Texas and has enjoyed helping to raise Ann's son and daughter, their grandchildren, and great grandchildren. During his years in Texas he has volunteered at the Keller Senior Center teaching computer skills to those in the community for many years. He worked in Human Resources in multiple corporations in the Dallas area, including DISD & Dr Pepper. In his retirement, he founded a computer assistance business for training & repair, "The Anker Connection Inc." which catered to senior members of the community. He was an avid reader, had an impeccable sweet tooth, and loved reminiscing about the beautiful mountains of Utah that he grew up in. He was always willing to help anyone in need, and his altruistic sprit and
unconditional love will be remembered and honored in those who knew and loved him.
Cliff will be cremated and will spend his eternal rest in the national cemetery, Columbarium in Grand Prairie, TX. Internment will take place on Thursday Aug. 6th. He will be forever loved and deeply missed by all who knew him. We love you Papa!
Cliff is survived by his wife Ann Anker, his sister Rayma Anker-Wozab (Brent Barton), sister in-law Jill Johnson (Mike Anker deceased), children Danelle Anker, Melaina Anker-Youngberg (Troy), Jeff Caplinger, And Kay Garriott (George): His Grand-daughters and great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Michael F Anker.
