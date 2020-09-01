Cody Wilkins
St. George - Cody Lamond Wilkins passed away peacefully on August 29, 2020 at the age of 89. He was born on December 23, 1930 in Roosevelt, UT to Mildred Viola Murray Wilkins and Orman Lamond Wilkins. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Clara; sister, Glenna Cooper; brothers: Jerry, Keith and Kendyl Wilkins. He married Clara Jones on November 27, 1950 in LaVerkin, UT and sealed in the St George Temple February 7, 1959.
Cody was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints all his adult life. He held various callings including ward clerk, priesthood chorister, high priest group leader and ward choir member. He retired from the Lake Mead National Park Service as Maintenance Foreman over Roads and Trails and heavy equipment operator. Cody liked to build things. He had a talent for woodworking and could build anything he put his mind to. He enjoyed gardening, traveling, reading, camping, and taking road trips with the love of his life, Clara. He enjoyed studying scriptures and was quite the historian. He enjoyed researching genealogy. Cody was a guitar player/singer. Because of his love for music there was always music in the house. When an event came up, he was always requested to bring his guitar to play and sing. He was famous for telling his stories. He could capture an audience with them.
Cody was a genuine cowboy and was named for Buffalo Bill Cody. In younger years he was often seen riding on a horse carrying his bedroll, rifle, lariat while herding cattle. His occupation was Cow Puncher. People would stop to take pictures. He even rode his horse to school. He joined the 213th Battalion National Guard at age 18 where he served in Korea for 2 years.
He is survived by his five children - sons: Kelly (Chris) and Floyd (Lisa); daughters: Wendy (Kent), Phyllis and Ruth (Craig); 15 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and younger sister, Nola Beecroft.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the LaVerkin City Cemetery, 580 North State Street, LaVerkin, Utah. A visitation will be held Friday, September 4, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 pm at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com
for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.