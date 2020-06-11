Coleen Goodwin
St. George - Coleen Rawson Goodwin, 89, passed peacefully away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in her home surrounded by her loving family. Coleen is preceded in death by her parents, Osgood and Ethelyn Rawson, her brothers Walter and Paul Rawson, and two great-granddaughters. She is survived by her husband, Dale Edward Goodwin and all five of their children: Scott (Aleta) Goodwin, Debbie Doucet, Kyla (Mark) Glade, Craig (Lana) Goodwin, and Crista (Kirt) Rawlings; 31 grandchildren; 60 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild (with one on the way).
Coleen was born to Osgood and Ethelyn in El Paso, Texas on April 4, 1931. She grew up in Safford, Arizona and after graduating high school, attended Brigham Young University where she met her eternal sweetheart, Dale. After completing their Masters Degrees at Utah State University in Logan, Utah, they moved to North Phoenix, Arizona; where they began their careers in education and raised their children. After retiring, they moved to Fountain Hills, Arizona. Later they moved to Richfield, Utah where they lived for 15 years, then headed south to St. George, Utah in 2014 where they remained.
She served in many capacities in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints including Primary teacher, Young Women's president, seminary teacher, ward organist, Relief Society counselor, Family History teacher, teacher trainer, and stake missionary. She and Dad served as full-time missionaries for 18 months in the Pennsylvania, Harrisburg Mission. They also served as temple workers for many years in the Mesa Arizona and Manti Utah temples. Three of her five children served full-time missions in South England, Northeast Italy, and Seville Spain.
Coleen had a great love for family and the gospel of Jesus Christ. She was extremely well organized, keeping track of numerous wedding anniversaries, graduations, weddings, and dozens of birthdays each month. She kept her family connected with a quarterly family newsletter.
She was heavily involved in Family History work and indexing for many years and loved being a part of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers (DUP) organization, serving as president of the Richfield Chapter from 2003 to 2007 and as a presenter in St. George.
Coleen loved teaching and education, earning a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education, a Master's Degree in English Education, and a Doctorate Degree in Curriculum and Instruction and co-authored an English textbook. She was a teacher from 1956 to 1972, then served in many administration capacities in the Phoenix Union High School District Offices until 1989. She consulted with the district for a few more years before fully retiring.
She was an extremely talented pianist, organist, and singer. For years, she sang in The Messiah program at Christmastime with her beautiful alto voice. She also played the piano and organ in many wards and branches throughout her life.
Her service and compassion to all those around her has influenced so many people to follow in her footsteps. She will continue to inspire all of her posterity for generations to come.
Private family funeral services will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Magleby Mortuary Chapel in Richfield. Friends may call at the mortuary from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. Burial will be in the Richfield City Cemetery. Online guestbook and live streaming of the services can be found at www.maglebymortuary.com under Coleen's obituary. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti.
Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.