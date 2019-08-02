|
Colleen Engle
Cedar City - Colleen Clark Engle, Cedar City. Our beautiful beloved Wife, Mother and Grandmother passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on July 30, 2019, at the age of 81. She was born February 22, 1938 to Charles and Dorothy Clark in Spring City Utah. She is the oldest of two children. She grew up in a very supporting and loving family and has many fond memories of her childhood. She grew up in Spring City which is her favorite place in the world. She often spoke of riding horses and spending lots of time with her friends. She married the love of her life Walter Henry Engle on May 3, 1957 in the Manti Temple. They settled in Cedar City Ut in 1960 and have spent 62 years watching their 6 children and grandchildren flourish. Colleen was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and has served in many callings through the years. She enjoyed volunteering for the Daughters of Utah Pioneers and the Shakespearean Festival. Lunch dates and playing cards with her friends were things she always looked forward to doing. What brought her the most joy was spending time with her family. She has always had a love for animals which she has passed on to many of her children and grandchildren. Many babies have been blessed to be wrapped in one of the beautiful blankets that she has crocheted, what a wonderful talent she had. Many of us share her love of reading any and all books. All 6 of us kids and many grandchildren knew of the unconditional love she had for each and everyone of us. She kept us laughing with her quick wit and very stubborn ways. We will forever be blessed by the life mom lived and the legacy she left behind.
Colleen is preceded in death by her father Charles Daniel Clark, her mother Dorothy Ostler Clark and Grandson Jared Clark Prisbrey.
She is survived by her husband Walter Henry Engle, her six children Jill (Kelly) Prisbrey, Bill (Laurie) Engle, Rick (Shallon) Engle, Stacy (Gordon) Taylor, Randy Engle, Cami (Tawn) Mangum, 27 Grandchildren, 32 great Grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild, and her brother Earl (Leslie) Clark.
The funeral Services will be held on August 5, 2019, at 11:00am at the Cedar 9th ward Building (256 South 900 west) Family and Friends may call Sunday August 4, 2019 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the church and again on Monday from 9:30-10:30 am. Interment will be held at the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Affordable Funeral Services.
Online condolences can be sent to her memorial page at www.affordablefuneralservices.com
The family extends their gratitude and appreciation to the doctors, nurses, and staff at both Cedar City Hospital and Dixie Regional Medical Center, for the exceptional care that was shown to our wife/mother.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Aug. 2, 2019