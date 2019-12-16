|
Colleen McDonough Blackner
Cedar City, UT - Our loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandma and friend Colleen McDonough Blackner, passed away from this life unexpectedly on December 13, 2019. She was born in Cedar City, UT to Talmage and Yvonne McDonough on September 16, 1951. She Graduated from Cedar High in 1970, where she was active in many High School activities and was the president of the Mohey Tawa Drill team. She was a true REDMEN.
Colleen married, Bruce Blackner, her sweetheart since 7th grade, on June 18, 1970. They were later sealed in the St. George LDS Temple on February 13th, 1982, for time and all eternity. They raised 5 children, Lori, Natalie, Leslie, Burke and Danielle in Cedar City, UT. She held many jobs, but her most rewarding job was working at East Elementary as a title one aide for 28 years, there she was well respected and made life time friends young and old. She looked forward to spending time with her family on the mountain and during the holidays and supporting her grandkids in their various activities, going to lunch with her friends and playing cards with the club ladies. She is known as "Lenard," by many longtime friends.
Colleen was a faithful member of the church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in many callings throughout her life. She loved her savior and had a strong testimony of prayer. She always put others needs before herself and was a great role model of a wife, mother, sister and friend.
Colleen is survived by her Husband Bruce Blackner, her children Natalie (Rodney) Aldrich, Leslie (Jason) Winn, Burke (Amy) Blackner, all of Cedar City, Danielle (Carson) Gubler of Kanab. Her 16 Grandchildren and 1 Great grandson. 3 Sisters, Sandra (Wells) Webster, Hollie (Doug) Urie, Tamie Wheeler, and her brother Wade McDonough all of Cedar City. In-laws Kenneth and Carol Blackner of St. George UT
She is preceded in death by her daughter Lori Blackner Myers, Granddaughter Shelby Myers, and her parents Talmage and Yvonne McDonough
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Cedar North Stake Center. A viewing will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm at the Cedar North Stake Center and on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 9:30-10:30 am at the Church. Interment will be in the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019