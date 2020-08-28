Collins Benson
Mitchell - Collins Benson Mitchell, 89, passed away peacefully in the afternoon of August 25, 2020, in Cedar City, Utah.
Collins was born January 05, 1931, in Parowan Utah, the oldest of three sons born to Ralph Orton and Lorna Benson Mitchell. He was the first child born in Iron County that year.
He graduated from Parowan High School in 1949 and also attended the University of Utah and BYU where a earned an Associate's degree in finance.
He married Luna Diane Smith on October 30, 1953, a marriage that lasted 60 years until Diane's passing in November of 2013. They were blessed with 5 children and their marriage was later solemnized in the St. George, Utah, LDS Temple.
Collins spent his younger days growing up in Parowan and working at the family sawmill near Brian Head. He had a never-ending supply of stories to tell of his days on the mountain working with his father and many relatives at the sawmill as well as his time with all his family in Parowan and the many adventures they shared.
He was drafted into the United States Army and served in the Korean Conflict in a mortar company. He never spoke much about his time in Korea other than to say that the people he served with were "the best bunch of guys I ever knew". While serving he reached the rank of Sergeant First Class and was honorably discharged. After returning home he married and worked construction and spent some time employed by a few different financial institutions. Realizing he wanted a better and more stable employment for his growing family, he applied for both the US Postal Service and the Utah Highway Patrol at the same time. He was offered both jobs but decided to become a trooper with the Highway Patrol. Shortly after, he was transferred to Weber County so the family moved and spent a few years living in the Ogden and Roy areas. In 1965 Collins was transferred back to Cedar City where he worked in the communications center and continued to do so until 1979 when he transferred to St. George to finish his career at the Utah/Arizona Port of Entry, retiring from the Highway Patrol in 1983.
After retirement he and Diane continued to live in St. George. Once Diane retired, they relocated back to Cedar City.
Collins is survived by his 5 children; daughters Gina L. Boyce of Nucla, Colorado, Lynn Mitchell of Cedar City, Idonna Mitchell Bulloch of Cedar City, Lorna Gaye Mitchell of Las Vegas, Nevada, and son Bert Mitchell, (Marta), of Parowan, as well as 13 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his eternal companion Diane and his two brothers, Larry Mitchell and Connell Mitchell.
The family would like to thank the staff of Cedar Health and Rehabilitation for their help and kindness to Collins and family during his last days.
A visitation will take place on Monday, August 31, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the Southern Utah Mortuary, 190 North 300 West in Cedar City. A graveside service will follow at 12:00 p.m. at the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com
