Connie Lyn Anderson Gardner
St. George - Connie Lyn Gardner passed away at the age of 71 surrounded by her family and friends on August 11, 2019 in St. George, Utah.
She was born on March 13, 1948 in Ogden, Utah to Merlin and Edith Anderson.
As a child Connie and her family lived in Citrus Heights, CA. She attended San Juan High School and a few years later Connie met and married Joe's father. They later divorced and then Connie and Joe relocated to Delta, Utah where Joe and she would be closer to her parents.
While living in Delta, Connie met Glen Gardner, and on June 20, 1976 they were married. On February 14, 1979 they were sealed in the St. George Temple.
Connie had gained an instant family, Glen had 2 children from his previous marriage to Dale and Sharon's mother who had died when Sharon was just 8 and Dale was 17.
Glen had also gained a son, Joe who was just 4 years old whom he later adopted.
Connie and Glen then had a daughter of their own, Kellie.
Not long after Kellie was born they decided to move to sunny St. George where they built their lives together. Connie worked as a manicurist early on and then later opened a ceramic store on Tabernacle. She also started her own reservations company for local accommodations here in St. George.
She enjoyed cooking, traveling, working in the yard and being with her friends and family.
Connie is survived by her son Joe Gardner, her daughter Kellie Brazzeal, her step daughter Sharon Gardner, step son Dale Gardner, her brothers Roger Glenn, Dennis DeVaul and her sister Marilyn Sukauskas,.
Connie's family would like to thank friends, neighbors, and the nurses and doctors who have provided care, love and support during this time.
She will be missed.
Funeral services will be held Friday, August 16, 2019 at 11:00am at the Westridge Ward LDS Chapel located on 415 Westridge Drive, St. George, Utah 84770. A viewing will be held prior to services at the same location from 9:30-10:45am. Interment will be at the Tonaquint Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of McMillan Mortuary. Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Aug. 14, 2019