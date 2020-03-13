|
Connie Robinson
Paragonah, Utah - Constance Eleanor Brey Robinson, age 82, died at her home in Paragonah, Utah on March 12, 2020. She was born January 4, 1938 in Murray, Utah to Birdie Elizabeth Hines and Alfred Erwin Brey. She married Byron Antone Robinson on June 1, 1956, and they were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple. He died on September 2, 2006.
Connie had many accomplishments throughout her life. She served the town of Paragoonah as mayor for 24 years. While doing so she was mayor representative of five county association of governments and one of the original Iron County Coordinating Council members. She served not only as a power representative for UAMPS for Paragoonah, but also served on the UAMPS board, and received an award for being mayor of a town that was debt free. She was ambitious and loved the town of Paragonah. Connie pushed for a bill to be passed to have prairie dogs removed from the cemetery, and under her leadership Paragonah was able to keep property tax low, receive grants for the water tank, brought cable tv to the town, and she is responsible for keeping the post office in Paragoonah.
If mayor wasn't enough, she also had a nursing degree. When she wasn't cleaning her house, she
was an accomplished pianist, who had a talent for painting and crafts. She had many friends and loved to help people.
Survivors include children Rick (Sondra) Robinson, Chad (Debbie) Robinson, and Toni D'on (Buddy) Halstead; siblings surviving; Pat VanLeeuwen, Alvin Brey, Ron (Jackie) Brey, Sharon (Doug) Murdock.12 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, She was preceded in death by husband Antone Robinson, son Todd Byron Robinson, Grand Child Jessica Robinson, and Brother Raymond Brey.
A graveside service was held Monday, March 16, 2020 in the Paragonah Cemetery. Connie served the community her whole life. Because of the request of public and health officials, a delayed memorial will be held at a later date to celebrate her life. Services were arranged with Mosdell Mortuary of Kanab.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 17, 2020