Metcalf Mortuary - St. George
288 West St. George Blvd.
St. George, UT 84770
(435) 673-4221
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel
2436 East Crimson Ridge Drive
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel
2436 East Crimson Ridge Drive
Graveside service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Orem City Cemetery
Orem, UT
Constance JoAnn "Connie" Lowery

Constance JoAnn "Connie" Lowery Obituary
Constance "Connie" JoAnn Lowery

St. George - In loving memory, our mother, Connie JoAnn Lowery, age 75, died on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 in St. George, Utah. Connie was born in Conrad, Montana as an only child to Margaret S. Dahl and Carl Fehige. She was raised in Ashland, Oregon where she enjoyed her friends, 4-H and animals. In the 9th grade Connie's family moved to Medford, Oregon where she graduated from Medford High School. She married Russell Dean Lowery on July 16, 1960, in Reno, Nevada. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Oakland Temple. They had three daughters and one son: Laurie, Angela, Julie and Jared. Connie was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in Relief Society and Primary for many years. Her working career included JC Penney's, Crater High School, Brigham Young University (Conferences & Workshops), and Prosper.

Connie is preceded in death by her parents; her son, Jared Lowery; granddaughters: Sarah Reber and Shyra Kallas. Surviving family members include: Laurie A. Lowery Rosecrans, (Ray R. Rosecrans), Derek R. Rosecrans, (Taylor Bambas Rosecrans), Keira J. Rosecrans, Kevin R. Rosecrans, Capri K. Rosecrans, Angela R. Lowery Kallas, (Ken B. Kallas), Jessica Meckley, (Randy Meckley), Aaliyah Meckley, Zachary Kallas, Julie D. Lowery Reber, (Justin C. Reber), Stephanie Reber, Savannah Reber, Ryan Reber, (Taylor Reber), Boone Reber, Lucille Reber, Raquel Reber and Jacob Reber. Connie will be remembered for her love and devotion to her family.

Funeral services will be held in St. George, Utah on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel located at 2436 East Crimson Ridge Drive. A visitation will be held Friday, prior to services, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church.

Graveside services will be held in Orem, Utah on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Orem City Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020
