|
|
Cora Anne Crowe
Hurricane - Cora Anne Crowe, born 1931 in Virginia to Laura Elzina Martin Davis and Daniel Ridgley Davis. Moved to Southern California, Oregon, and lastly Utah.
Married Duane E. Crowe, who predeceased her as did her firstborn son, Kenneth William Hyers.
Survivors include sons Michael Leslie Conley, Patrick Martin Conley, and Tim Conley; her brother, Edward Davis; two grandchildren, Logan Conley and Sativa Rose Braddock; and great-grandson Oak Wilder Braddock.
Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020