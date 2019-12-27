Services
Spilsbury Mortuary
110 South Bluff Street
St. George, UT 84770
(435) 673-2454
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Spilsbury Mortuary
110 S. Bluff St.
St. George, UT
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Washington City Cemetery
Washington, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cornelia Nisson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cornelia Ashby Nisson


1914 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cornelia Ashby Nisson Obituary
Cornelia Ashby Nisson

St George - Cornelia Ashby Nisson age 105, passed away in her home on December 18, 2019.

Cornelia was born in St. George, Utah on July 8,1914 to Robert Turner Ashby and Emma Brooks Ashby.

While attending Dixie College she met Antone Willard Nisson and they were married in the St. George LDS Temple on June 3, 1937.

She served as Primary President, first and second counselor, as well as Relief Society President and counselor in the LDS church.

Following Tony's retirement from his dental practice in 1981, they moved back to their hometown of St. George, Utah where they were active on the Dixie College Alumni Board and the Golden Generation Group. Cornelia and Tony were awarded the Distinguished Service Award in 1995 for their lifetime of service.

In the early years Cornelia worked at the Big Hand Cafe in St George and taught school in Rockville, Utah. She also worked at Hughes Aircraft in Los Angeles while Antone was attending Dental School.

For years Cornelia also volunteered as a Pink Lady at Dixie Regional Hospital. She was dedicated to her church and the community. She served as a Temple Worker in the St. George Temple. She touched many lives, and leaves behind a legacy of helping others and giving of herself.

Survived by her three children and their families, Michelle (Jody) Nisson Fleming and husband Eric; Willard (Bill) Ashby Nisson and wife Happy; Emilee Marie Nisson Ivey and husband Clay; 10 grandchildren (1 deceased) and 12 great grandchildren.

Proceeded in death by her husband Antone Willard Nisson, granddaughter Lisa Ashby DuFresne, and her brothers and sisters: Nathanal Ashby, Leslie Ashby, Rose Ashby Andrus, and Josephine Ashby Hutchings.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Washington City Cemetery, Washington, UT. Mortuary. A Visitation will be held prior from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, UT.

Family and friends are invited to sign her online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cornelia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -