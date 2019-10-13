|
|
Courtney Rae DeVore
St. George - 11/18/1994 - 10/13/2014
Daughter,
Five Years have come and gone since you've passed, yet, it feels like it was just yesterday, the pain is still that real today. A pain that took me to my knees, a pain that has not extinguished, the nightmare never ends, it's not dwindling, its suffocating. As the reality of your death is still settling in, I struggle with the intense anger at the thought of trying to cope everyday without you. Deep anguish that the loss is "forever", God help me with the peace I have sought. I hope a day will come, in time, I can hurdle my grief from within, said grief may intensify from time to time, although my friends say it never ends. Maybe I don't want it to end, maybe this is a way for me to somehow hang onto you. I know that I am not the only one to suffer throughout this life, so many loved you and love you still, maybe even more than before. I lost a part of myself that day, so many who loved you, lost a friend, a sister, a daughter, someone we loved.
I listen for you in the Wind, I look for you in the flowers, I will never stop. You are forever missed, forever loved.
Mom
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Oct. 13, 2019