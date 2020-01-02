Services
Printy Funeral Home-Hamilton
720 Main Street
Hamilton, IL 62341
(217) 847-3321
Resources
More Obituaries for Craig Meyocks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Craig Lee Meyocks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Craig Lee Meyocks Obituary
Craig Lee Meyocks

Craig Lee Meyocks passed away on December 26th, 2019. Craig is survived by his beloved wife Brenda, step-daughter Britt, daughters Jessica and Danielle, his mother Donna Meyocks, brother Mark (Renee), and sister Marci, in-laws Jean and Patricia Newville, sister and brother-in-laws, Laura, Diana, Sheilah, Kevin, Kelly, Mindy, Glenn and Craig. He was preceded in death by his father Richard Meyocks, grandparents, Lawrence and Ida Floyd, Raymond and Charlotte Meyocks, his brother-in-laws Dale Newville and Doug Gough, and his brother Brad Meyocks.

Visitation will be held from 6:00-7:30 pm, on Friday January 3, 2020, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center, 380 North Durphy St., Nauvoo, IL.

Memorial Service will be on Saturday January 4th, 2020, from 9:00 am -11:00 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center, 380 North Durphy St., Nauvoo, IL.

Please send flowers to Printy Funeral Home (www.printyfuneralhome.com) 720 Main St. Hamilton, IL, or donations to the General Missionary Fund of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Printy Funeral Home in Hamilton, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements.

Tributes and condolences may be left at www.printyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Craig's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -