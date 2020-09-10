Craig Taylor
Washington - Craig Taylor, 39, passed away on Sept 4, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born October 19, 1980 in Cedar City to Lynn & Sam Taylor. He married Krista Sudweeks in 2005. He is survived by Krista, four children, Kashton, Kayzee, Lyndee, & Jaxcee, and CT Auto. He is also survived by his parents; his siblings Forrest, Sara, Preston, Cameron, and Holly; and many adoring nieces and nephews.
Friends and customers are invited to services this Saturday at Hughes Mortuary starting at 10 AM. Please see www.hughesmortuary.com
for full obituary and service details.