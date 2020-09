Craig TaylorWashington - Craig Taylor, 39, passed away on Sept 4, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born October 19, 1980 in Cedar City to Lynn & Sam Taylor. He married Krista Sudweeks in 2005. He is survived by Krista, four children, Kashton, Kayzee, Lyndee, & Jaxcee, and CT Auto. He is also survived by his parents; his siblings Forrest, Sara, Preston, Cameron, and Holly; and many adoring nieces and nephews.Friends and customers are invited to services this Saturday at Hughes Mortuary starting at 10 AM. Please see www.hughesmortuary.com for full obituary and service details.