Crystal Ann Jones
8-5-1987 to 1-22-2020
Our beloved daughter, mother, sister and aunt has returned home. She leaves behind 3 beautiful kids . Destiny Myers 13, Miley Myers 7, and Briley Jones 4 months. Mother Billie Snyder, her 5 sisters Tessa James, Chrissy Kovacs, Vicki white, Rochelle Snyder and Jackie Jacobson. 1 brother Nicholas Jones. She is proceed in death by her niece Samantha Roberts and father Russell Jones. Funeral services 2-18-20 from 2 to 4 at Horizon Funeral Care Mesa AZ.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020