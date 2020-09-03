1/1
Cynthia Metcalf
Cynthia Metcalf

St. George - Cindy Stirland Metcalf, 61, died on September 2, 2020 in her home as the result of a courageous seven-year battle with Stiff Person Syndrome. She was born in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 1, 1959 to mend the broken heart of her parents, Polly H. and Gordon Byron Stirland, following the loss of their first daughter. She was preceded in death by her father and sister, Sue.

Cindy is survived by her husband, K. Ron Metcalf and four children: Nicole (Quinn) Hadley, Matthew (Ashley) Metcalf, Mark Metcalf, and Megan (Taylor) Nelson; 10 grandchildren: Annie, Lailee, Violet, Gwenyth, Charlie, Edison, Gretta, Hattie, Harry, and Jack; mother and siblings: Kort (Beverly) Stirland, Bob Stirland, Michelle (James) Burr, and David (Bea) Stirland, and many beloved nieces, nephews and friends.

A true savant and enthusiast, Cindy was an expert in adventure and lived in constant pursuit of progress. She was a star performer in Roene DiFiore's Program Bureau at Dixie College and was passionate about Tap dance, winning the Talent Showcase on the Eugene Jelesnik show, and spent many years seeking Tap masters around the world and perfecting her craft. As a master teacher she created a performing arts group, The Kids of Zion, which became The Southern Utah Stompers and then changed the name to All American Cloggers in 1989 when she took her team on tour to Japan, Korea and Hawaii. The tours and her love of travel continued along with her unmatched ability to instill confidence in thousands of students of all ages and disciplines.

Cindy was a devout lover of education. She spent her childhood reading every biography about Native Americans in print and her library and knowledge of American History was immense. She completed her master's degree in education while raising her children and running her successful studio while supporting Ron in the growth of their business, Metcalf Mortuary. She was a beautiful singer, played several instruments and performed for six decades with her family in The Stirland Family Show.

As a deeply religious member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she taught by example and put great effort into her primary chorister and music director callings. Her Christmas programs are legendary. She was selfless and constantly in the service of others. Cindy loved pioneer history, reptiles, whales, waterskiing, chocolate and was an exhaustive collector of everything from hats to trilobites. She loved entertaining guests at Lake Powell, planning trips with exhaustive itineraries, and sewing fantastic sequin clogging costumes. She was fearless, optimistic, authentic, energetic, true, and loyal. She fought an impossible heroic battle with SPS.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Metcalf Mortuary Chapel where friends may call on Friday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 PM and on Saturday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 AM, prior to services. Interment will be in the Tonaquint Cemetery. All are invited to attend the services.

Live streaming webcast is available at metcalfmortuary.com by clicking on the obituary, then clicking the web-cast notice at the bottom. The webcast will remain on-line for 90 days.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
