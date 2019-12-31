|
Cynthia Rene Gifford
1959-2019
Few people love as completely and sincerely as Cynthia Rene Bateman Gifford who passed away on December 29, 2019 at the Huntsman Cancer Institute. An admired wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend. Cynthia was a precious gift to all who knew her for 60 years of mortality.
Cynthia was passionate about art, spirituality, music and her family. Especially, her husband William Gifford (Bill), six children Justin Gifford, Judd Bateman, Alishea Miller (Jeff), Braden Gifford (Lydia), Emery Gifford (Savanna) and Rachel Gifford, and grandchildren Tanner, Marni, Olivia, Conner, Peyton, Dawson, Witten, Braxten, Gauge, Paizley, Bosten, Dallas, Luna Wren, Mikhael, Braxton, and Evander. Our hearts are broken at the loss of our bighearted wife, mother and grandmother. She is preceded in death by her father Keith Judd Bateman and her mother Ruth Hansen Bateman.
Born in San Diego, California on September 9, 1959. Cynthia was the third of nine children in a bustling household full of love. Her siblings Deborah Bateman, Malinda Loy, Howard Bateman, Todd Bateman, William Bateman, Jeannie Mathis, Rebecca Bateman Every, and Nancy Prince all mourn the passing of their sweet sister.
Cynthia was interested in everyone and everything around her and was always ready to engage the world with a brilliant smile, life story, warm hug or joyful song. She loved the beautiful mountains of Ivins and being outdoors basking in God's creations by snapping a photo and sharing it with the world. In the face of life's challenges, she was always optimistic and compassionate with an unquenchable spirit of hope. Her many friends and family members will always remember her as a bright ray of love and light.
Cynthia graduated from Dixie State University with a Bachelors of Arts degree in 2014. A talented painter, potter, sculptor and crafter, her family and friends have precious reminders of her art that she freely gifted to everyone around her. We will treasure these pieces of her work as gifts from her heart as we always remember her.
If life's greatest measure is those you love and those whom love you, Cynthia existence on this earth was laden with triumphant success. We will forever miss our sweet wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020