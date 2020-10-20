D. Maloy Dodds
Panguitch - David Maloy Dodds, 89, passed away October 18, 2020, in his beloved Panguitch. He was born April 17, 1931 in Panguitch to Thomas and Rebecca "Rea" Workman Dodds.
He graduated from Panguitch High School in 1949 and was drafted into the army and served in Korea in 1951-52. After returning from Korea he did his undergraduate work at BYU and completed a master's degree from Utah State. He began his teaching career in Cedar City before moving back to his hometown where he taught school for 30 years.
Dad also had a public service career and served as a city councilman, mayor, and 16 years as county commissioner before retiring from public office in January 2011. He spent countless hours advocating for Garfield County and rural counties and communities in general. In recognition of his dedicated service, Maloy was honored in 2009 as the "Overall County Official of the Year" by the Utah Association of Counties, an award from his peers as selected by over 300 elected county officials. After retirement he was appointed as Interim Garfield County School District Superintendent.
Dad had many loves in his life. His greatest love was his family. He loved children and they were always welcome in his home. He was often seen with a truck full of children going to the farm. Any child who wanted to go with him to the farm was always welcome. His second love was working his farm and livestock business. There he learned a work ethic that was taught to his own children. He often said he was in the business of raising kids, not cattle.
Dad was fortunate to have two exceptional women in his life. He married his high school sweetheart Carol Henrie, August 25, 1951 in the St. George Temple. They were married for 62 years and had seven children. After mom died, he married Kenna Christensen. She has been a beautiful, gracious companion for him in his old age. Our family loves her and recognizes all she has done for him.
He is survived by his wife, Kenna, and children: Steven (Mardie) Dodds, Cedar City; David (Terry) Dodds, Murray; Janet (Brian) Johnson, Woodlands Hills, CA; Rebecca Dodds, Orem; Carolyn (Jeff) Owens, Orem; Joyce (Scott) Christensen, Redmond; and Wally (Amy) Dodds, Panguitch; 25 grandchildren and 56 great-grandchildren with another one on the way, one great-great- granddaughter; sister, Mary Jean. He is also preceded in death by his parents; brother, George; sisters: Mamie and Shirley.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the fund of his great-great-granddaughter, Navy Stevenson, who underwent open heart surgery the day after her birth. An account has been set up at Zions bank in the name of Kalob Stevenson or a direct contribution can be made through Venmo @Kalob-Stevenson.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 11:00 in the Panguitch 2nd Ward, 200 North 400 East. Keeping in line with current COVID-19 guideline, please wear masks and social distance. Burial will be in the Panguitch City Cemetery with military honors. Live streaming of the services and online guestbook can be found at www.maglebymortuary.com
Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti.