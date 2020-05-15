|
D. Scott McGregor
D. Scott McGregor - serial entrepreneur, inventor, writer, dreamer, musician, loving husband, proud father of seven, beaming grandfather of seventeen, compassionate friend and inspiration to all who knew him - died May 11th, 2020 in Walnut Creek, CA. Scott was born February 25th, 1944 to Dr. Alpine and Berneice McGregor in St. George, Utah. From a young age, it was clear Scott was destined to achieve many great things in his life. After graduating Dixie High School in 1962, where he was All Student Body President and honorary valedictorian, Scott continued with top honors and received his B.S. from BYU. It was at BYU, in a registration line, that Scott met the love of his life, Diane Melchin. Soon the two were married and remained happily so for 53 amazing years until his passing earlier this week.
In the late 1970s, Scott began his career as an entrepreneur. After founding and operating a burgeoning home construction business in Utah, Scott was instrumental in the formation of a national airline, now SkyWest Airlines, which he envisioned to serve as a private regional fleet to facilitate business travel throughout Utah and neighboring states. He also founded and later sold First American Mortgage Company, and shortly after that, he co-founded The McNeil/Mehew Group, Inc. - a company built to service principal adjusted mortgages to financial institutions nationwide. While President of the latter, Scott met with senior U.S. congressional leaders on Capitol Hill to discuss solutions to the downturn in home purchases and runaway interest rates of the late 1970s/early 1980s. Scott's breakthrough invention of the Adjusted Mortgage Balance instrument for the U.S. economy helped break runaway rates, and earned him the title of "Father of the Instrument of the Decade" by the Federal Home Loan Bank Board. He was also given a permanent honor in "Marquis Who's Who in the World," "West," and "Finance and Industry." And he was also the first person to sell a AAA-rated mortgage backed security.
In 1987, Scott and Diane moved with their seven children to the San Francisco Bay Area, where together with their three eldest boys and eldest daughter, began building a transformational cellular technology business - Telemac Cellular Corporation. Scott and his eldest son, Greg, envisaged, engineered and patented the world's first real-time billing system inside a cellular handset. They were awarded 7 key patents for cellular technology inventions.
In his spare time (which, clearly, was slim), Scott achieved things greater than most would with all the time in the world. He earned his black belt in Kenpo Karate, studied with martial arts legend Ed Parker, and taught in his own dojo. He was also an accomplished musician - a talented acoustic guitarist and singer - who in his teenage years was signed to Capitol Records with an original band. While at BYU, he formed a successful duo that toured the Utah college circuit, playing for crowds that exceeded many thousands. Following for a time in the footsteps of his father - a brilliant medical doctor - Scott saved a federal officer's life who suffered a severe head injury in a horrific car accident. Not allowing a modicum of hesitation, Scott bounded into action after witnessing the crash, providing critical medical attention that would later prove to save the officer's life, and earn Scott a Public Service Award - the highest award given to a private citizen by the federal government.
Though his many business and personal accomplishments serve as a worthy testament to his remarkable ability, talent and drive, it was Scott's estimable character that truly separated him as a diamond in the rough. Disciplined to the core, Scott taught by example what it meant to be noble, loyal, and true as a friend, father and husband. He spoiled his family and wife with love and adoration and had the inimitable ability to inspire all around him to stretch their imagination, exceed their own expectations and achieve greatness. His excitement for life and electric charisma were intoxicating. He didn't just touch people and impact their lives; he charged their souls and enlightened their spirits. He was fearless and strong and overflowing with good, and selfless to a fault in every direction. He defended the weak, fought the corrupt, and spoke up for so many who were voiceless. Though he was a walking encyclopedia - full of more knowledge and brilliance than can be conveyed in this writing - it was his connection to spirit and soul that was truly magnetic for so many people who loved him so deeply. He gave everyone he loved everything he had, to the greatest extent, and then some.
Scott loved his roots, loved St. George, loved Utah, the red mountains and deserts that roll endlessly from the south and west. He took great pride in his Scottish heritage and made sure to pass his infectious appreciation for those who came before him down to his kids, and theirs. He was, and will forever remain, a proper head of his Scottish Clan, a real cowboy and man of the west, and a being so full of love and light, he will never dim.
Last week the world lost someone great. It is incumbent on us who he is survived by to carry on his traditions, his will, his magic, and most importantly his love.
Scott died surrounded by his adoring children, and in the arms of his soulmate and beautiful wife, Diane.
Unfortunately, due to complicating circumstances created by the COVID-19 outbreak, no formal public service or funeral will be held. In lieu of flowers or gifts, a donation can be made in Scott's name to the Metachromatic Leukodystrophy Foundation (https://mldfoundation.org/donations.php) to support those like Scott's brave granddaughter, Emma, who are living with and courageously fighting this debilitating disease.
