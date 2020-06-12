Dale Gardner Heaton
St. George - Dale Gardner Heaton age 84 passed away peacefully on June 10, 2020 at the Sunriver Retreat in St. George, UT.
Dale is survived by his wife Lyn, his daughters Jennifer, Kimberley McCarthy (Brian), and Robin; his grandsons Liam and Niall McCarthy; and his sisters LuJean Spencer (Dell) and Madeline Tait.
Dale was born on May 6, 1936 to William Carroll and Grace Gardner Heaton. He was married to Shirley (Lyn) Wilde on August 4, 1959 in Salt Lake City, UT. Dale graduated from the University of Utah College of Pharmacy in 1964 and worked as a sales representative for Eli Lilly and Company until he retired in 1996.
Dale was a devoted husband and father who enjoyed astronomy, physics, and fishing. He had a deep love for the geology and geography of Southern UT. As a teenager, he worked as a tour bus driver in Zion Canyon and loved to remind his daughters "I grew up driving these roads" if we suggested he should slow down while driving through the switchbacks. Dale was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He was involved in many church activities and was dedicated to serving the church and its members. Dale will be remembered as a kind and gentle man who loved his family and would go out of his way to help anyone in need. He was deeply loved and will be missed by all who knew him.
Due to the Covid-19 crisis, attendance at the funeral is limited to immediate family only. Interment will be in the Tonaquint Cemetery, St. George, Utah.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Memory Matters Utah/Nevada 168 N. 100 E. #104, St. George, UT 84770 or memorymattersutah@gmail.com.
Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com
Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.