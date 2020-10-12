Dale Goodwin
Richfield/St. George - Dale Edward Goodwin, 93, passed peacefully away on Monday, October 12, 2020, in his son's home surrounded by his loving family. Dale is preceded in death by his wife Coleen Rawson Goodwin, Edward and Margaret Goodwin, his sister Margie Wells, and two great-granddaughters. He is survived by all five children: Scott (Aleta) Goodwin, Debbie Doucet, Kyla (Mark) Glade, Craig (Lana) Goodwin, and Crista (Kirt) Rawlings; 31 grandchildren; 60 great-grandchildren (with one on the way); and one great-great-grandchild (with one on the way).
Dale was born to Edward and Margaret Goodwin in Blackfoot, Idaho on May 28, 1927. He grew up in Pingree, Idaho and after graduating Thomas High School, served in the Navy for a year before receiving an honorable hardship discharge to care for the family farm when his father was taken ill. He attended Brigham Young University where he met his eternal sweetheart, Coleen and transferred to Utah State Agricultural College. After he and Coleen completed their Bachelor Degrees in Logan, Utah, they moved to North Phoenix, Arizona, where they began their careers in education and raised their five children. After retiring, they moved to Fountain Hills, Arizona. Later they moved to Richfield, Utah where they lived for 15 years, then headed south to St. George, Utah in 2014 where they remained until Coleen's passing in June of 2020. Dale then moved back to Richfield to live with Scott and Aleta.
Dale had a great love for family and for the gospel of Jesus Christ. His testimony was strong and he showed it by how he lived. He served in many capacities in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints including Primary teacher, Young Men's President, counselor in a bishopric and two branch presidency's and president of the Fountain Hills Branch. He was a stake missionary and high counselor. Dale and Coleen served as full-time missionaries for 18 months in the Pennsylvania, Harrisburg Mission. They also served as temple ordinance workers for many years in the Mesa Arizona and Manti Utah temples.
Dale served in the Air Force Reserve for 12 years, attaining the rank of Captain. He was heavily involved in the Boy Scouts of America, serving as a Scoutmaster (received a 20-year service pin) and District Commissioner, positively influencing the lives of hundreds of young men.
He completed his Master's Degree in Education at Arizona State College and loved teaching and education. He was also influential as an Industrial Arts teacher, a basketball coach, and a Driver Education Instructor during his career, retiring from Washington High School in North Phoenix in 1983.
As an Industrial Arts teacher, Dale was a very talented at working with wood making trophies, handcarts, shadow boxes, wood toys, etc. for his children and grandchildren. For many years, he designed and entered floats in the annual Fountain Hills Thanksgiving Day Parade. He had a keen sense of humor and loved to tease and joke with his children and grandchildren.
Dale's service and example to all those around him has influenced so many people to follow in his footsteps. He will continue to inspire all of his posterity for generations to come.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Magleby Mortuary Chapel in Richfield, UT. A viewing will be held at the mortuary from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in the Richfield City Cemetery with military honors by the V.F.W. Sevier Post #5050 and Navy Honor Guard. Live streaming of the services and online guestbook can be found at www.maglebymortuary.com
under Dale's obituary. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti.