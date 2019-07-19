|
Dallin Tuttle
- - Dallin was born March 9th, 1992. He was early and doctors weren't sure he was going to make it. He grew up in Santa Clarita California, with his parents and two younger brothers. He graduated from Saugus High School in 2010. He played rugby, was on the swim team, and earned his Eagle Scout. Briefly attended the College of the Canyons and then moved to Ogden, Utah when he was 19. While he was living there he met his future wife through mutual friends. In 2014 he moved to St. George to pursue his life goals. He married Dacey Harvey in May 2015 and shortly after restarted his college career at Dixie State University. There he pursued a degree in Bioinformatics. He had a wide variety of interests. Some of them including; movies, music, and reading. He always wanted to learn and try new things. Everything he enjoyed he wanted others to as well. He gained many friends through school and work because of his fun and quirky personality. He always made people laugh and kept people thinking. He always had something interesting to say. He will be loved and missed.
Services will be held at Hughes Mortuary on Saturday the 20th, 2019. Visiting/recession line starts at 11am and the actual service will start at 12pm (noon).
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on July 19, 2019