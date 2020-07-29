1/1
Dan N. Magleby
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dan N. Magleby

Washington - Dan N. Magleby, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at his home in Washington, UT. He was born on March 26, 1928 in Monroe, UT, the oldest of Newel Magleby and Madge Tuft's five children.

Dan spent his growing up years in Monroe working on the farm and with the sheep herd, which gave him a lifelong appreciation for his pioneer heritage. Upon graduation from South Sevier High School, he joined the Army and served in Korea with the Occupation Forces and then attended the University of Utah where he graduated in Geology. He enjoyed a lifelong love of God's amazing geologic wonders and generously shared his knowledge when any opportunity arose. Dan's first career was with the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission in the "United States' Unknown Air Force" which consisted of ten Piper Cubs flying the southwestern states in search of uranium.

Dan's real adventures, however, began when he married Pat (Patty) Petty of Cedar City and together raised their four sons in Boise, Idaho. After his retirement from the Bureau of Reclamation in 1997, they moved to Washington City and Dan and Pat began their "retired career" as guides with Road Scholar (a travel study program). For 14 years, he and Pat led hundreds of tourists from all over the U.S. through their beloved red rock canyons and National Parks. It was a highlight of his career in geology and led to a fitting final retirement at age 85.

Dan was known for always having a project to keep engaged with "the boys" and adopted their interests as his own - from skiing to camping to '67 Mustang restorations. Active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Dan served in many capacities, but his favorite calling was that of a teacher.

Dan leaves a legacy of faith, patience and persistence with all his family and friends who will miss his advice, counsel and uniquely calming spirit.

Dan is survived by his wife, Pat; sons: Spencer (Stephanie), Curtis (Sherri), Matthew (Emily), Gregory (Tina); 17 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Interment will be in the Cedar City Cemetery. Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Jul. 29 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Metcalf Mortuary
288 West St. George Blvd.
St. George, UT 84770
(435) 673-4221
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Metcalf Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved