Services
Mosdell Mortuary
676 S Hwy 89A
Kanab, UT 84741
(435) 644-2214
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
SAR building
30 Kanab Airport Rd
Kanab, UT
View Map
Daniel Alberts Obituary
Daniel Alberts

Kanab - Daniel Alberts, 64, passed away September 5th, 2019 following treatment for cancer. Dan was retired from the Kanab Field Office of the Bureau of Land Management, where he served for many years. Prior to that, he worked for the National Park Service at Zion National Park. He also spent many years in California, working first as an electrician, then as a wildland firefighter. He was born in Pennsylvania and lived and worked there for several years before being drawn out West. Dan was very active and loved being outdoors: Running, canyoneering, mountain biking, kayaking, rock climbing and cross-country skiing were just some of the activities that he enjoyed.

He is survived by his wife Erin Brannon, daughter Fern Alberts (husband Greg), mother Kathryn Payne Alberts, brothers Jack, Jr (wife Katherine) and Robert (wife Debra). He was predeceased by his father Jack Alberts, Sr.

A celebration of his life will be held in Kanab, Utah on October 5th at 10:00 am at the SAR building: 30 Kanab Airport Rd, 84741. Contact Mosdell Mortuary (435) 644-2214 for further information.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Sept. 15, 2019
