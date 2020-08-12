1/1
Daniel Hawkins
Daniel Hawkins

Daniel Andrew Hawkins Sr. passed away on Aug 7, 2020 at the age of 30. Daniel was born September, 19 1989 to Unitie Herrera and Shane Hawkins. He married Brittni Hawkins October, 16, 2010 in Buena Park, CA. Daniel was a wonderful husband and an amazing father and a loving son. He served twelve years in the Army, one tour in Iraq and one tour in South Korea. He loved playing softball and especially his 1964 Impala. Daniel is survived by his wife Brittni Hawkins, a son Daniel Hawkins Jr, a daughter Gracelyn Hawkins, his father Shane Hawkins of Ogden, UT, His mother Unitie Cervantes Herrera and step father Richard Herrera of St George, UT. He has three sisters, Amanda Hawkins of Riverside, CA, Ashley Hawkins of Fresno, CA, Allyssa Hawkins of Fresno, CA, and one brother, Shane Hawkins Jr. of Beaumont, CA. He has one Step brother, Richard Herrera III, and one step sister Jewel Herrera both of Riverside, CA. Funeral Services will be Aug 15, 2020 at 11:00 at Hughes Mortuary 1037 East 700 S. St George, UT.

Daniel Andrew Hawkins will be buried with full military honors in Riverside, CA at the Riverside National Cemetery. Please visit www.hughesmortuary.com to leave condolences and to view full obituary. (435-674-5000)




