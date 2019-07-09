|
|
Daniel Paul Mathurin Nevot
Fort Worth, TX - Daniel Paul Mathurin Nevot, retired Sergent Major (Adjudant-Chef) in the French Army, died in his sleep on July 1, 2019. He is survived by his second wife, Helen Nevot, his daughters Patricia Johnson and Rose France Bertrand, his brother Pierre, who is 100, his sister-in-law Nanette and a large, loving family of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Nevot spent much of his later life in the St. George area. He moved to Fort Worth about a year ago.
Nevot was born April 26, 1920 in Les Bordes-Aumont. He volunteered for the French Army in 1938.
Nevot fought in the struggle for the liberation of France from its beginning to its end. Initially posted on the Maginot Line facing the German border, he finished the war in Berchtesgaden, at Adolf Hitler's mountain redoubt, having fought his way through north Africa and then half of Europe.
Nevot took part in the failed battle for the Norwegian port of Narvik in May, 1940 as a member of the French Expeditionary Force.
After the capitulation of France to Germany, Nevot became number 184 of the initial 600 Free French soldiers who answered General Charles de Gaulle's call to continue the war against the Axis in the French colonies.
While battling in the North African desert, Nevot volunteered for every mission that was offered to him, no matter how terrible the odds against his success, or even his survival. Nevot and two other men captured the Italian fortress of El Gatroun in Libya. He and his comrades raided Axis supply depots at night. He took part in the pivotal siege of Kufra and took the oath there with Col. Philippe Leclerc "not to lay down arms until our colors, our beautiful colors, float over the Strasbourg Cathedral."
Strasbourg is near the French-German border.
Nevot was strafed and nearly killed by Stuka dive-bombers in the desert near Faya, in Chad. In the European campaign, he rode in to liberate Paris with Leclerc. He also liberated his hometown of Coupray. His motorcycle hit a tank mine not long after and it was destroyed, while Nevot's leg was broken.
After recuperating, he continued on with his unit to Strasbourg to witness the raising of the French tricolor over the magnificent cathedral and the fulfillment of his unit's oath. From there, the men fought on to Munich and finally the Hitler's Eagle's Nest at Berchtesgaden, in the Bavarian Alps.
Nevot married his love Anne-Marie Morville, in 1946 and continued his career in the French Army as a fitness and sports instructor in the Congo, Senegal and in Madagascar. He worked with Jacques Cousteau, testing Cousteau's new aqua-lung underwater breathing device. He also became a master fencer and judo champion.
Nevot moved to Texas, the movie (but not real-life) abode of his hero, John Wayne. He taught fencing at St. Mark's School of Texas in Dallas for 24 years.
After he retired, Nevot moved to Fountain Green, Utah and then St. George, Utah to live with his daughter, Patricia, and her family. His first wife, Anne Marie, died on July 24, 2005. In January, 2006, Nevot married Helen Bohn-Orr. A year ago, Daniel and Helen moved back to Texas to live in Fort Worth.
Nevot kept in shape well into his 80s by coaching fencing, running up to 15 miles or biking about 30 miles on alternate days.
Mr. Nevot is the model for one of the two bronze statues at the headquarters of his unit, the Regiment de Marche du Tchad (Chad Marine Regiment) in Meyenheim, France. The statues, which honor the regular French and Colonial soldiers of the Free French Forces, were dedicated in July of 2010.
Nevot's ashes will be interred at the base of his regiment in Meyenheim in March of 2020, on the 79th anniversary of the Battle of Kufra.
Sergeant Major (Adjutant-Chef) Daniel Nevot and his comrades in the Free French Forces battled with all their strength, cunning and heart to liberate their nation and to free the world from the menace of fascism. He will be deeply missed, but he will never be forgotten.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on July 9, 2019