Danielle Ritchey
La Verkin - Danielle J. Ritchey, 26, of La Verkin, Utah passed away on May 14, 2019. She was born on October 27, 1992 in Manteca, CA. Danielle's family moved to southern Utah when she was 6 months old and has lived in Hurricane and La Verkin most of her life.
Danielle was a very bright and caring soul, who loved to dance, do yoga, and be out in nature. She recently accomplished her goal of getting her Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from Dixie State University. Her family meant the world to her and she loved them dearly. Danielle will be greatly missed.
Danielle is survived by her great-grandmothers: Iva Reeve of Hurricane, UT and Mable McCarraher of Oak Hill, WV; grandparents: Neil and Lyn Wright of Hurricane, UT and Nancy Snuffer of Oak Hill, WV parents: Misty and Chris Snuffer of La Verkin; Brothers: JD Ritchey (Amber) of Elko, NV and Zach Snuffer (Alyssa) of La Verkin; sister: Desiree Snuffer of Manteca, CA; aunts: Nikki (Kris) Yeager of Tacoma, WA and Shannon Hodges of La Verkin, UT; cousins: Bray(Krysta and children Mason and Emily) and Trevor Hodges of La Verkin, UT and Viktoria and Katia Yeager of Tacoma, WA.
The family chose to have a small private service. Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on May 19, 2019