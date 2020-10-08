1/1
Darla Stubbs
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darla Stubbs

St George - Darla Covington Knowlton Stubbs returned to her Heavenly Father Monday October 5, 2020, at the age of 81 after a courageous battle with congestive heart failure and cancer. The funeral will be Saturday October 10, 2020, at 12 noon, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints meetinghouse at 750 East Ft Pierce Drive North, St George, UT 84790. Interment will be at the Hurricane City Cemetery. Further information will become available on the Hughes Mortuary St George Utah website at www.hughesmortuary.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Funeral
12:00 PM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hughes Mortuary
1037 East 700 South
St. George, UT 84790
435-674-5000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hughes Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved