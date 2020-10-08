Darla Stubbs
St George - Darla Covington Knowlton Stubbs returned to her Heavenly Father Monday October 5, 2020, at the age of 81 after a courageous battle with congestive heart failure and cancer. The funeral will be Saturday October 10, 2020, at 12 noon, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints meetinghouse at 750 East Ft Pierce Drive North, St George, UT 84790. Interment will be at the Hurricane City Cemetery. Further information will become available on the Hughes Mortuary St George Utah website at www.hughesmortuary.com
.