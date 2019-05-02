|
Darleen Wright
South Jordan, Utah - Darleen was born April 3, 1932 in Stirling, Alberta, Canada to Carl Weston Lybbert and Mae Ulilla Ogden. Growing up on a ranch, and as the oldest of seven children, Darleen not only accepted her many responsibilities but also excelled at them. She understood the value of hard work, which remained with her throughout her life. Darleen met Ordell Zeldon Wright at a dance in Rosemary, Alberta when she was only fourteen-years-old. The two of them would see each other at church functions but never officially dated. When Ordell received a two-year mission call for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Samoa Darleen waited faithfully for him and got to know him better through the letters they sent to one another. On November 18, 1953, following his return, they were married in the Cardston, Alberta Temple. Darleen and Ordell immigrated to the United States where they raised five children and shared many happy times together as a family. Living in Shelby, Montana they enjoyed many wholesome family activities including exploring the Sweetgrass Hills, bike trips, swimming, camping, singing together, and working together.
Darleen was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, holding numerous leadership positions throughout her lifetime (often more than one at a time). She was diligent and dependable in all she did. She loved music, had a beautiful singing voice, and often directed or sang in choirs and small groups as well.
Darleen also had an amazing green thumb and could grow anything. Her gardens were both productive and beautiful. However, the Lord and her family were always most important to her. She was an excellent and devoted mother and homemaker. Her children and grandchildren have fond memories of her wonderful meals and the best fresh-baked bread ever. She would often time her baking to correspond with the arrival of grandchildren, who delighted in the smell and taste of several slices of bread right out of the oven. No one could eat just one slice.
Later in life, Darleen served with her 'dear husband,' as she liked to call him, in the Vienna, Austria mission for 18 months. They felt greatly blessed during this time and enjoyed speaking of their experiences while serving there.
Darleen's eternal companion passed away in their home in Las Vegas on February 17, 2014. Following Ordell's death, Darleen spent a lot of time with family and enjoyed visiting them and participating in special events and holiday celebrations.
On April 29, 2019, Darleen took an unexpected trip to the hospital. With little indication or symptoms, she passed away peacefully within two and a half hours of being admitted. Darleen passed exactly as she wanted to—quickly and in the presence of several family members. She had been returning home after an eleven-day trip to Texas to see her youngest granddaughter get married, but instead of returning to her apartment as planned, Darleen returned to her Heavenly home. She is survived by her children: Gary Ordell (Jan), Teresa Mae Hirschi (Neil), Myra Ann Christensen (Reed), Karen Darleen De La Paz (Alberto), Grant Edward (Martha); 24 grandchildren; 50 great-grandchildren; brothers Jerry Lybbert (Carol Ann), Dan Lybbert (Ruth), John Lybbert (Kathy), and sister Ladene Campbell (Dick).
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ordell; parents Carl and Mae Lybbert; brother Robert Lybbert (Billie); and sister Jeannette Sand (Ralph). She lived a full and productive life and will sorely be missed by her family and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 1:00pm at the Paragonah Ward Chapel. A viewing will be held prior to the service on Saturday, May 4, from 11:30-12:30 pm at the Church. Interment will be in the Paragonah cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be made at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on May 2, 2019