Darold Irvin Whatcott
St. George - Darold Irvin Whatcott, 89, passed away March 4, 2020. He was born May 23, 1930 in Lynndyl, Utah, to Lenox Irvin Whattcott and Marth Marie Nelson. He graduated from Delta High School in 1948, where he was active in sports. His first year of college he attended Brigham Young University.
He married, Silvia Shirley Smith from Logan, Utah on December 1, 1949. Four daughters were born to this union: Nan, Rae, Dana and Lynne. They later divorced.
He attended the University of Utah and then completed his college years by attending Utah State University earning a Bachelor of Science in Commerce Degree. He was hired by City Finance and became the manager of their loan office in Payette, Idaho, where golf entered his life. A game he enjoyed and became very good at it.
In 1961 he transferred to Idaho Falls, Idaho to manage the office and after three years resigned to work for State Farm Insurance Company as a Claims Adjuster. Another transfer and he was in Twin Falls, Idaho managing the office. He retired after thirty years of service. He so enjoyed working for this good company and was able to help many people through the challenges of an accident.
In May of 1977, Darold received an accident report through one of the insurance agents which his secretary said he should go investigate personally and not call on the phone. This friend, Charlotte Evans, became his wife on October 15, 1977. He baptized and they were later sealed in the Logan Temple.
Darold served in many callings for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved serving in the temple. Darold was ever a "gentleman", kind and spiritual who loved his family and served the Lord his entire life.
In May of 1995, they were called to serve an 18-month mission, Darold as District President in the Fiji Island's 2nd and 3rd largest islands. After the mission, they sold their home in Twin Falls, Idaho and moved to St. George, Utah where they built a new home.
They were called July 1999, to be ordinance workers in the St. George LDS Temple. On February 5, 2004 they received a mission call to serve six months in the Nauvoo LDS Temple as ordinance workers. On returning to St. George they were back serving as ordinance workers, a total of 13 ½ years of service.
Darold is survived by his wife of 42 years, Charlotte Shillington Evans Whatcott; his daughters, Nan Fowler (Carvel) Brown, Rae (Stanley) Harward, and Lynne Cluff (Scott) Meyer; stepdaughter, Renee Evans Tolk, stepsons, Eric (Laurie) Evans, and Monte (Nola) Evans; one brother, William John Whatcott; 36 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren. Many nephews and nieces.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Dana; great-grandson, Jove; two brothers, Carl and Garth; two sisters, Iva and Clea.
The family sends their thanks and expressions of sincere gratitude to all who faithfully served Darold the last 9 months. A special 'thank you' to Horizon Hospice, Kind Hearts Senior Care and Southern Comfort Care.
Funeral services will be Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Bloomington Hills 8th Ward Chapel, 1222 E. Brigham Road, St. George, Utah. Visitations will be at the Chapel on Friday, March 13th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, March 14th from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m., prior to services. Interment will be at the Tonaquint Cemetery, St George, Utah.
Arrangements are under the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, (435) 673-2454. Family and friends are invited to sign his online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020