David C. Wade
St. George - David Charles Wade "Dave" was born in Salt Lake City Utah February 26, 1952. He passed October 5, 2019 escaping a long battle with Alzheimer's.
He leaves behind the love of his life, Julie, 5 children and 5 grandchildren. He instilled in them a love of nature, music, creativity and humor. He was well known in the wildlife art community winning many awards for his talents. His paintings are owned by people across the US. Dave had a passion for painting, teaching, photography, hiking, game playing, reciting poetry and any adventure. He will be missed by many, those who loved his art and his big, vibrant personality.
We will miss his warm, winning smile, his stories, his enthusiastic clapping and his energetic personality. He loved noticing the small, beautiful things of this world. He lived a genuine life always choosing the unpaved trail.
Thank you to all the family and friends who helped us during this journey. A special thanks to Nancy Morrill and the staff at The Beehive Home/Memory Care in Santa Clara Utah. A celebration of life is scheduled for a later date.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Oct. 18 to Oct. 22, 2019