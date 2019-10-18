Services
Serenicare Funeral Home
1575 West 2550 South
Ogden, UT 84401
(801) 394-2677
Resources
More Obituaries for David Wade
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David C. Wade

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David C. Wade Obituary
David C. Wade

St. George - David Charles Wade "Dave" was born in Salt Lake City Utah February 26, 1952. He passed October 5, 2019 escaping a long battle with Alzheimer's.

He leaves behind the love of his life, Julie, 5 children and 5 grandchildren. He instilled in them a love of nature, music, creativity and humor. He was well known in the wildlife art community winning many awards for his talents. His paintings are owned by people across the US. Dave had a passion for painting, teaching, photography, hiking, game playing, reciting poetry and any adventure. He will be missed by many, those who loved his art and his big, vibrant personality.

We will miss his warm, winning smile, his stories, his enthusiastic clapping and his energetic personality. He loved noticing the small, beautiful things of this world. He lived a genuine life always choosing the unpaved trail.

Thank you to all the family and friends who helped us during this journey. A special thanks to Nancy Morrill and the staff at The Beehive Home/Memory Care in Santa Clara Utah. A celebration of life is scheduled for a later date.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Oct. 18 to Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now