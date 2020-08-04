1/1
David Ellis Bentley
1934 - 2020
David Ellis Bentley

Cedar City - August 1, 2020, Cedar City lost one of her most loyal supporters and beloved persons at Dixie Regional Hospital from esophageal cancer. David Ellis Bentley was a lifetime resident of the community he served and loved. He was born June 1, 1934 in the shadow of the Red Hill, to Ruth Leigh and William Robert Bentley. He was soon joined by a sister, Jula Rose, whom he protected and adored as his playmate and friend.

David was educated in his hometown and he graduated from Cedar High School as a true "Redmen." The class ring he wore the rest of his life bears a chief's head and the year 1952, the year he graduated. He attended college at BAC, which later became SUU.

During this time, he worked on the family's farm for his mother and grandmother. He was drafted to serve in the military towards the end of the Korean War and after his training he was released. A young lady, Mary Ann Reese, was waiting for him and they were married February 12, 1955. Their marriage was later solemnized in the St. George Temple. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

David worked on several movie sets as a special effects technician and as a construction worker at the iron mines, as well as on road projects. His career with Cedar City Corporation began as an Animal Control Officer, then as the Airport Manager, followed by Sanitation Officer. He found his true calling when he became employed at the Cedar City Fire Department as House Captain. His career with the fire department spanned 35 years, with the last 16 of those years as Fire Chief. He was very active in the Utah State Firemen's Association, where he served in many capacities and as its president in 1974. At the time of his death, he was the oldest living fireman and past president of the association. The Cedar City Fire Department, with its wonderful firemen and their families, were always near and dear to his heart. After retiring as Fire Chief, he served on the Cedar City Council for two terms. He enjoyed meeting with many of the citizens of Cedar City and he respected their opinions and always listened to their concerns and requests.

David was an avid supporter of the Boy Scouts of America. In his youth, he attained the rank of Life Scout. When his boys entered scouting, he was determined to help them to succeed in gaining their Eagle Scout award. He was their Scout Master and he continued working with scouting for many years helping with the Friends of Scouting annual drive, as well as serving on the Eagle Scout Review Board. He was given the Silver Beaver Award for his dedication to scouting

He was recognized for his service in many other areas. He was a charter member of the Utah Shakespearean Festival, a member of the Board of Directors for the United Way and the Red Cross, past president of the Cedar City Rotary Club and Deputy Director for the Iron County Civil Defense.

David's main loves in life were his wife, sons and Cedar City. He also found enjoyment hunting, fishing, coin collecting and most especially spending time at his cabin grilling steaks and reading his Louis L'Amour books. Family was a top priority to him and he always made time to help his loved ones in any way he could.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his step-father Carl Cox, sister Jula Rose (Dale) DeMille, father and mother-in law Kenneth and Gertrude Reese, in-laws Helen and Phil Brinton and Elden Reese.

He is survived by his sweetheart of 65 years Mary Ann; Sons; David Ray (Karen) and Kenneth W (Kathy); Grandchildren; Ryan, Nanette Ward, William, Danielle, Bryce David, RoseAnn Campbell and David Robert (Cheyenne). Great Grandchildren; Gage, CamBree, GalaXee, Colt, Greysen, Fiona and Sofia.

Funeral services will be held at Southern Utah Mortuary Thursday, August 6, 2020 with a family viewing beforehand. Arrangements are under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.






Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Funeral service
Southern Utah Mortuary - Cedar City - Cedar City
Funeral services provided by
Southern Utah Mortuary - Cedar City - Cedar City
190 North 300 West
Cedar City, UT 84720
(435) 586-4040
Memories & Condolences
August 4, 2020
Ray and Karen: Our condolences on the loss of your father. May your choicest memories of him bring you peace. Scott and Kareen Chamberlain
Kareen Porter Chamberlain
Friend
