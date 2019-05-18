|
David Hyatt
Virgin -
David Earl Hyatt graduated into the next level on May 11, 2019 transitioning due to kidney & heart failure. He started this journey on April 29, 1948 in Cedar City, UT, born to Alma & Thelda Hyatt. He was the youngest sibling to Earl, Yvonne, Jeanenne, Blake, Darlene, & Davie. He grew up on the Hyatt Raw Milk Dairy in Parowan, UT. He was voted Student Body President & Preferred Man in high school because he was friends with everybody. He graduated from Southern Utah University with a bachelor degree in Psychology, Spanish, & Special Education. He had a varied career of farmer, rancher, policeman, teacher & SUU's Upward Bound Director. He had a life time passion for raising, training, & showing Paso Fino horses.
He, along with his wife Chrystine Potter Hyatt, loved raising five intelligent, creative, talented, and good looking children: Desiree (Scott) Whitehead, Jonathan (Jennie) Hyatt, Marisa (Wayne) Monger, Juliet (Shawn) Hyatt, & Adam (Holly) Hyatt. He adored his equally exceptional grandchildren: Jalen, Jorryn, Jacquelle, Conor, Sara, Jevan, Josten, & Pixley.
Family & friends are welcome to an Open House Celebration of his Life on Friday, May 24th from 4:30-7:00pm at 2501 Anasazi Way, Springdale, UT 84767 (Adam & Holly's house). Light refreshments will be served. Please visit www.hughesmortuary.com to leave condolences and to view full obituary.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from May 18 to May 20, 2019