Spilsbury Mortuary
110 South Bluff Street
St. George, UT 84770
(435) 673-2454
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
6:00 PM
Bishop's Grill
969 N. 3050 E
Washington, UT
David LeRoy Bishop

David LeRoy Bishop Obituary
David LeRoy Bishop

Panguitch - David L. Bishop, 77, passed away on Saturday February 22, 2020. He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah. to William H. Bishop and Bernice E. Bishop. David was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping. He also loved to travel.

He is survived by his wife Elizabeth Unselt-Bishop, Panguitch, Utah., daughters Carol Bishop-Mills, Boca Raton, Fl., Theresa (Alan Bickley) Bishop, St. George, Utah., and Darby Klungervik, St. George, Utah. Seventeen grandchildren, three great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, mother, sister and two brothers.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday, March 1st at Bishop's Grill located at 969 N. 3050 E., Washington, Utah, at 6:00 p.m.

Arrangements under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff St., St. George, Utah, (435) 673-2454. Family and friends are invited to sign his online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020
